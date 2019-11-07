Kartik Aaryan’s monologue endorsing marital rape to be edited from 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

The trailer of the new Kartik Aaryan comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh has evoked a mixed response. But the one dialogue that has the social media uniformly up in arms has Kartik Aaryan whining and complaining about the volume of sex in his married life.

Kartik says, “Biwi se sex maang lein, toh hum bhikaari. Biwi ko sex mana kar dein, toh hum atyachaari aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke uss se sex haasil kar lein na toh balaatkaari bhi hum hain.” (If we ask the wife for sex, we are beggars.If we say no to the wife for sex we are tormentors and if somehow we manage to get sex from her we are rapists).