Why Disha Patani had sore knees while shooting for Salman Khan-starrer 'Radhe'

Disha Patani is on a roll as she is juggling shooting for two of her upcoming movies KTina and Radhe. We have some behind-the-scenes pictures from Radhe and it shows the hard work that she is putting into it. Disha recently started shooting for Radhe where she will be seen as the leading lady alongside Salman Khan.

Here are some behind the scenes pictures from shooting for a song with a smile that’s as endearing as ever. Prabhu Dheva is one of the most prominent dance icons of India and makes sure his love for dance is shown in his songs. While shooting for a Prabhu Dheva song, Disha now has #SoreKnees.