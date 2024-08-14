'Show Some Respect': Naga Chaitanya Slammed For NOT Deleting 'Mrs & Girlfriend' Post With Samantha After Engagement With Sobhita Dhulipala

Actor Naga Chaitanya got engaged to actress Sobhita Dhulipala on August 8, 2024, almost three years after announcing his divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. And while the actor has deleted almost all pictures with Samantha from his social media handles, he has retained one special photo with her, but that did not go down well with netizens.

The photo in question dates back to 2018, a year after Samantha and Chaitanya got married. In the picture, the couple can be seen posing with a swanky red race car, and while it was enough to upset netizens, it was Chaitanya's caption which further irked the fans.

"Throwback .. Mrs and the girlfriend," Chaitanya had captioned the post.

Soon after he got engaged to Sobhita, fans of Samantha flooded the comments section under Chaitanya's old post, demanding that he delete the photo immediately.

"Freaking delete it already," a user commented, while another wrote, "Nothing's wrong you to have this pic in your feed but caption?! Seriously? No Chay no please don’t normalise things like this I mean Samantha is no longer your Mrs and it’s not appropriate for you to ignore this intentionally as u embarking new journey with Sobhita."

Chaitanya and Samantha got married in a lavish ceremony on October 6, 2017, after dating for quite some time. However, it was in 2021 that they announced their decision to part ways.

Chaitanya and Sobhita got engaged on August 8 in Hyderabad in the presence of their friends and family members. The lovebirds reportedly dated for two years before deciding to take the plunge.

The news of their engagement was announced by the former's father, Nagarjuna, who wrote, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 am! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless!"