 Astrologer Predicts Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala Will Split Over 'Another Woman', Issues Apology After Police Complaint Gets Filed (VIDEO)
Astrologer Venu Swamy Parankusham landed in trouble after he predicted that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's relationship would end due to another woman.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 12:47 PM IST
article-image

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on August 8, 2024, in the presence of family and friends in Hyderabad. Days after their engagement, astrologer Venu Swamy Parankusham landed in trouble after he predicted the future of Chay's new relationship.

He predicted that Chaitanya and Sobhita's relationship would end in 2027 due to 'another woman.' However, this claim has sparked controversy, which has led the Telugu Film Journalist Association (TFJA) to file a police complaint against him for his 'insensitive' video, as reported by 123Telugu.

However, after receiving backlash, the astrologer has issued an apology on his social media handle.

Check out the video:

He said, "I had vowed to never predict film stars and politicians’ futures, and I will stick to my word. MAA President Manchu Vishnu has spoken to me, and I assured him that I will never predict film stars’ future."

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have been dating for two years. Rumours of the couple started doing the rounds in 2022, when pictures of them being spotted at a restaurant in London went viral.

Recently, Sobhita and Chaitanya shared photos from their engagement, writing, "What could my mother be to yours? What kin is my father to yours anyway? And how did you and I meet ever? But in love our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain: mingled beyond parting. –From Kurunthogai, translated by A K Ramanujan."

Take a look:

Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They got married in 2017 and announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October 2021.

