Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From Engagement Ceremony

South heartthrob Naga Chaitanya got engaged to longtime girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala in Hyderabad on Thursday morning in a traditional ceremony. The news was confirmed by none other than superstar and proud father, Nagarjuna.

Sharing the first photos of Chaitanya and Sobhita from their engagement, Nagarjuna wrote, ""We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 am!"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He added, "We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless!"

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's relationship timeline

Chaitanya was earlier married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, however, they announced their divorce in 2021 after four years of marriage. It was in 2022 that rumours of Chaitanya dating Sobhita first surfaced online, however, the two remained tightlipped about the same.

In 2023, a picture of Chaitanya and Sobhita from their secret London vacation went viral online, thus confirming the rumours. Since then, the couple was often spotted on exotic holidays abroad, and in June 2024, the lovebirds celebrated Sobhita's birthday in Europe together.

After dating for almost two years, Chaitanya and Sobhita finally made their relationship official on Thursday as they got engaged in the presence of their family members.

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala age gap

Chaitanya was born on November 23, 1986, in Hyderabad to superstar Nagarjuna and Lakshmi Daggubati, and at present, he is 37. Sobhita, on the other hand, was born on May 31, 1992, in Andhra Pradesh, and she recently turned 32.

Chaitanya and Sobhita, thus, have an age difference of five years.

Read Also Sobhita Dhulipala: 7 Wedding Saree Inspiration Looks From The Actress

Reportedly, it was their common Telugu roots that played cupid between the actors and they bonded over their similar cultures and family values.