 Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From Engagement Ceremony
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentNaga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From Engagement Ceremony

Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From Engagement Ceremony

Naga Chaitanya got engaged to longtime girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala in Hyderabad on Thursday morning in a traditional ceremony

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 01:34 PM IST
article-image

South heartthrob Naga Chaitanya got engaged to longtime girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala in Hyderabad on Thursday morning in a traditional ceremony. The news was confirmed by none other than superstar and proud father, Nagarjuna.

Sharing the first photos of Chaitanya and Sobhita from their engagement, Nagarjuna wrote, ""We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 am!"

FPJ Shorts
IIT Kharagpur Asks Students To Write Essays For PM Modi's 74th Birthday; Congress' Pawan Khera Calls It 'Senseless Effort To Stroke Megalomaniac's Ego'
IIT Kharagpur Asks Students To Write Essays For PM Modi's 74th Birthday; Congress' Pawan Khera Calls It 'Senseless Effort To Stroke Megalomaniac's Ego'
Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From Engagement Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From Engagement Ceremony
'Being Elderly Is Not A Privilege': Isha Malviya Shares Cryptic Note & Hits Back At Udaariyan Costar Kamal Dadialla
'Being Elderly Is Not A Privilege': Isha Malviya Shares Cryptic Note & Hits Back At Udaariyan Costar Kamal Dadialla
From Repo Rate To GDP Growth Projections: Key Takeaways From RBI's MPC Meeting
From Repo Rate To GDP Growth Projections: Key Takeaways From RBI's MPC Meeting

He added, "We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless!"

Read Also
What Is The Age Difference Between Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya?
article-image

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's relationship timeline

Chaitanya was earlier married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, however, they announced their divorce in 2021 after four years of marriage. It was in 2022 that rumours of Chaitanya dating Sobhita first surfaced online, however, the two remained tightlipped about the same.

In 2023, a picture of Chaitanya and Sobhita from their secret London vacation went viral online, thus confirming the rumours. Since then, the couple was often spotted on exotic holidays abroad, and in June 2024, the lovebirds celebrated Sobhita's birthday in Europe together.

After dating for almost two years, Chaitanya and Sobhita finally made their relationship official on Thursday as they got engaged in the presence of their family members.

Read Also
When Nagarjuna Called Future Daughter-In-Law Sobhita Dhulipala 'Hot' (VIDEO)
article-image

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala age gap

Chaitanya was born on November 23, 1986, in Hyderabad to superstar Nagarjuna and Lakshmi Daggubati, and at present, he is 37. Sobhita, on the other hand, was born on May 31, 1992, in Andhra Pradesh, and she recently turned 32.

Chaitanya and Sobhita, thus, have an age difference of five years.

Read Also
Sobhita Dhulipala: 7 Wedding Saree Inspiration Looks From The Actress
article-image

Reportedly, it was their common Telugu roots that played cupid between the actors and they bonded over their similar cultures and family values.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From...

Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From...

'Being Elderly Is Not A Privilege': Isha Malviya Shares Cryptic Note & Hits Back At Udaariyan Costar...

'Being Elderly Is Not A Privilege': Isha Malviya Shares Cryptic Note & Hits Back At Udaariyan Costar...

Kangana Ranaut Slapped With ₹40 Crore Defamation Notice For Sharing Rahul Gandhi's Morphed Photo...

Kangana Ranaut Slapped With ₹40 Crore Defamation Notice For Sharing Rahul Gandhi's Morphed Photo...

Ananya Panday Hides 'AW' Pendant From Paps Amid Dating Rumours With Walker Blanco; Watch Video

Ananya Panday Hides 'AW' Pendant From Paps Amid Dating Rumours With Walker Blanco; Watch Video

When Nagarjuna Called Future Daughter-In-Law Sobhita Dhulipala 'Hot' (VIDEO)

When Nagarjuna Called Future Daughter-In-Law Sobhita Dhulipala 'Hot' (VIDEO)