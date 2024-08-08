When Nagarjuna Called Future Daughter-In-Law Sobhita Dhulipala 'Hot' (VIDEO)

Nagarjuna and Sobhita Dhulipala | Instagram

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have grabbed the headlines with their engagement rumours. Amid this, an old video on Reddit goes viral from one of the promotional events for the 2018 film Goodachari. In the video, Nagarjuna can be seen lauding her now-alleged daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala and calling her hot.

During a promotional event talking about Sobhita, Nagarjuna said, “Okay, Sobhita Dhulipala, she was so good. I mean, I should not say it like this, she was hot in the film. Without… I mean, there is something so attractive about her.”

As per multiple reports, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to get engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad on Thursday (August 8). Reportedly, there will be updates on social media as Nagarjuna will be updating with the news soon. The couple is often spotted together at multiple events and has been in a relationship for quite a long time. However, the duo has never accepted it publically.

Sobhita has earlier shared her views on love and speaking to GQ India, she said “I am always in love. Love is such a defining fuel. It’s probably the only thing that’s a necessity and a luxury.”

Naga Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They first met on the sets of the romantic drama Ye Maaya Chesave in 2009 and started dating soon. The couple tied the knot in 2017 and decided to part ways in 2021. Since then they have been maintaining cordial long friendships and respect towards their space. Samantha has been focusing on her multiple work projects.

On the other hand, Naga is rumoured to be dating Sobhita for a long time now. Earlier this year, the pictures of the duo holidaying together in Europe had surfaced online.