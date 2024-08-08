Sobhita Dhulipala: 7 Wedding Saree Inspiration Looks From The Actress

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 08, 2024
According to reports, Sobhita Dhulipala is all set to get engaged to Naga Chaitanya today. On that account, let's have a look at Sobhita's saree's that can be your next wedding look inspiration
All images from Instagram
Sobhita is wearing a Sunheri Tissue Saree from the House of Masaba. The intricate golden zari elevates her look. She has styled it with minimal jewellry and decorated her hair bun with flowers
Here, Sobhita is seen wearing a custom pink saree for with layered necklace and emerald stone in it. She also paired it with earrings and other minimal jewellry
She look stunning in this Georgette, Butterfly Net, Cotton Silk, pink saree by Torani. She donned a beautiful pair of earrings to complete this festive look
The Night Manager actress is wearing a sheer embellished saree by designer Nitika Gujral. She paired it with earrings and minimal jewellry to elevate the glam look
Here, Sobhita is seen wearing a siren-red saree by Manish Malhotra. She compimented her look by donning a diamond necklace and earrings
Sobhita is wearing a silver sequined saree by Manish Malhotra. She has paired the saree with sleak matching blouse