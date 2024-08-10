 Here's Why Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya Got Engaged In A Hush-Hush Ceremony In Hyderabad
Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's engagement ceremony was attended only by their family members on August 8

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 08:24 AM IST
article-image

Actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad on August 8 in the presence of their family members. On Friday, the couple treated their fans with their engagement photos, a day after Naga Chaitanya's father made their relationship official. Now, the veteran actor has revealed why Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in a hush-hush ceremony and about their plans of getting married.

Opening up about the engagement ceremony, Nagarjuna said, "It went very very well. Only the immediate family was there...  Sobhita's parents and sister. Chay's mother was there, of course. My wife, Amala, was there. That's it. We chose this day because it is very auspicious. Both families consulted the Nakshatras, and when we were told August 8 was a very auspicious day, we decided to go ahead with it."

Here's Why Sobhita Dhulipala & Naga Chaitanya Got Engaged In A Hush-Hush Ceremony In Hyderabad
article-image

Nagarjuna reveals why Sobhita and Chay got engaged in hush-hush ceremony

When asked if the wedding date is set, the actor told Times Now, "Not immediately. We chose to have a hurried engagement because it was an auspicious day, and since Chay and Sobhita are very sure that they want to marry, we said, let’s do it."

He further stated that he is happy that his son found love again. "Chay has found happiness again. He is very happy. So am I. Sobhita and Chay make a wonderful couple. They love each other dearly," he told the news portal.

While Sobhita is 32 years old, Naga Chaitanya is 37. They have been dating each other since the last couple of years.

Sobhita & Naga Chaitanya's relationship

The couple was often spotted vacationing together, adding fuel to the relationship rumours. In June 2024, a new photo of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita had surfaced online that showed the lovebirds holidaying in Europe. Reportedly, they were in Europe to celebrate the latter's 32nd birthday, which was on May 31.

In 2023, during their London trip, a photo of Naga Chaitanya posing with chef Surender Mohan at a restaurant went viral, but the highlight of the photo was Sobhita, who was sitting at a table in the background, almost covering her face with her hands.

Naga Chaitanya was married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They divorced in 2021 after four years of marriage.

article-image

