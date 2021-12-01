Shocking! THIS is what 'Chaka chak' girl Sara Ali Khan cannot believe!

In every actress’s career, there comes a song that becomes synonymous with her for the rest of her life. Chaka chak is that song for Sara Ali Khan. In the song’s video, the actress is seen doing dabbangkoothu (a native Chennai dance) in a saree, and the song has broken the internet. After the trailer launch of Aanand L Rai’s upcoming directorial venture Atrangi Re, the actress performed on this peppy composition by AR Rehman. She is elated with the response from the audience.

“I am really overwhelmed at the Chaka chak response to my character Rinku. The trailer and my first solo song has been released so far, and the love that’s coming my way is exciting,” says Sara. Ironically, despite having four releases so far – Kedarnath, Simmba, Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No. 1 – Sara didn’t have a single solo dance number in them. “As soon as the lockdown opened, Aanandji made us dance to this song. I shot for it a year ago, and the song has come out after the trailer’s release. I just cannot believe my luck that after months of sitting watching television and eating, this is what happened, and the outcome is now there for everyone to see. It is rather surreal,” exclaims Sara.

Sara’s costars in the film are Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. And she is equally grateful for all the talent behind the camera as well. “You know there are so many big people who are a part of this film. To begin with, there is Aanand, who is such a great maker. Then there is Dhanush sir, who is like the thalaiva of the South. You may not know, but I have always called Akshay sir the thalaiva of the North. Working with them is rather inspiring. They exude so much energy and positivity. Akshay sir is one of the biggest stars ever in the Hindi film industry. Dhanush sir is so talented and has won National Awards,” Sara says.

Elaborating further, she adds, “So when I reach the set, there is Shreya Ghoshal, who is singing the song written by Irshad Kamil and composed by AR Rahman, and there is Vijay Ganguly sir, who is choreographing me. All these people are legends in their own right, and I was truly blessed and privileged and in a complete state of shock with what all is happening with me.”

The daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh insists that despite the overwhelming prospect of working with the biggies, she did not feel intimidated as all of them did not make her feel that she was still a newbie. “Akshay sir, Dhanush sir, Aanand sir are so easy going, and I did not for a minute feel that I was a new girl working with these stalwarts. Not only are they warm and welcoming, but they are also encouraging and inspiring. I surely could not have asked for a better team,” Sara avers.

The actress is all smiles from ear to ear as she talks fondly about the movie and the maker. “I think that Aanandji has been the most loving person for me thus far. He carries many emotions himself, which translates into your performance because he makes you feel what he is trying to convey. That, in many ways, helps you bring the character to life. An actor would be blessed to work with Aanandji, and I’m truly grateful that he chose me to be his Rinku. Now I am eagerly waiting for more content to be released for the audiences and see their response,” Sara concludes.

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 06:04 AM IST