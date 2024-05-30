SHOCKING! Producer Sorav Gupta Accuses Sunny Deol Of Extortion & Cheating; Check Details

Sunny Deol | Instagram

Actor Sunny Deol has been accused of cheating and extortion by film producer Sorav Gupta. In a press conference, the producer accused him of forgeries, extortion, and dishonesty. Gupta stated that Deol never completed the project despite taking an advance payment of Rs 4 crore from him in 2016.

Sorav stated in Hindustan Times, that Sunny had cheated him on money, and expressed, “We gave him ₹1cr in advance but instead of starting my film, he opted to shoot for Poster Boys (2017) instead. He kept asking me for more money and by now my ₹2.55cr was in Sunny ji’s account. He also made me give money to another director, book Filmistaan studio and get an executive producer."

The producer also revealed that the Gadar 2 actor forged an agreement with his company in 2023, "When we read the agreement, humne dekha ki unhonein toh panna hi change kar diya beech wala, jahan par fees ka amount ₹4cr ko badha kar ₹8cr kar diya aur profit to ₹2cr kar diya", he said.

This press conference had notable filmmaker Suneel Darshan, who also supported the film-maker in his statements that he made to the press, and stated that he too had faced the same issues with the Gadar 2 actor.

In his statement, the director added, “Sunny Deol acquired rights from my movie Ajay (1996) for overseas distribution and only made a partial payment. The balance payment never came through. Later, Sunny requested me to work on a project with him, saying, ‘Have faith in me, help me out’, and got me to pay him again."

Read Also Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 Director Sangeeth Sivan Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest, Sunny Deol Mourns His Loss

On the work front, Sunny returns to the screen with a massive hit Gadar 2, which was released in 2003. The film also featured Ameesha Patel,

He will be next seen in the sequel of his 1997 movie, Border. The film will also star Ayushmann Khurrana, and he will be reportedly playing the role in the Indian Armed Forces. The film will be directed by Anurag Singh, and the shooting will likely begin in October this year.