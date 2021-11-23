Shocking! Ajay Devgn to shave off his head!

Ajay Devgn is known to go all out for the roles he plays. He slips effortlessly into characters, be it a tough cop in the Singham series or a simple family man in Drishyam. The actor is going to undergo a huge transformation for Neeraj Pandey’s next. Ajay will shave his head to get into the skin of Chanakya. We are now being told that Ajay will possibly only have dates by March for the shooting of Chanakya after the promotions of both his January and February releases are complete. This means that the actor will go bald next year.

“That is basically because it is not just the makers, but Ajay himself does not want his look for the film to be exposed to the media as well as the public at large, and he can then get to work on not just Chanakya but another commitment – the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. What is also to be noted is that Ajay will not have his trademark moustache, which has been seen in most of his recent releases,” a source says.

Neeraj, whose Special Ops 1.5 starring Kay Kay Menon and Aftab Shivdasani recently hit the OTT platform and garnered rave reviews, has planned the shoot of the film in a single long schedule. Chanakya was supposed to go on the floors this month, but that hasn’t happened due to Ajay’s hectic schedules back to back.

Sources close to the actor spill the beans on Ajay’s work commitments. “Ajay has Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) releasing in January next year, followed by Gangubai Kathiawadi in February. He has an 8 minute and a 20-minute role in both these films. Ajay wants to then release his own directorial venture, Mayday, with himself, Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan on April 29. That will be followed by the release of Maidaan on June 3. Thank God, also starring Rakul with Sidharth Malhotra, will release on July 29. In the meantime - an OTT platform is also trying to figure out the dates of the release of his web show Rudra co-starring Esha Deol,” a source reveals.

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is a big show which is a remake of the British show Luther. It is directed by Rajesh Mapuskar of Ventilator and Ferrari Ki Sawaari fame. Ajay had allotted the dates earlier set for Chanakya for the shooting of Rudra, which started a while ago.

Ajay had only one release during the pandemic, Bhuj: The Pride of India, which was released digitally. His production The Big Bull also premiered earlier this year, and as a result, all his films piled up one after the other.

Three decades of Ajay Devgn

Think of Ajay Devgn, and the first image to pop up in any cine goer's mind is his two bike entry scene in his silver screen debut Phool Aur Kaante. The film, which was directed by Kuku Kohli and was also the debut of Madhoo, was released on November 22, 1991. In another fun trivia, Ajay's Singham director Rohit Shetty was an assistant director in Phool Aur Kaante.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 12:00 AM IST