Aditi Rao Hydari reveals why Dulquer Salmaan keeps pulling her leg

Aditi Rao Hydari, who had a slew of releases during the lockdown in various languages – Psycho (Tamil), Sufiyum Sujatayum (Malayalam), V and Maha Samudram (Telugu) and The Girl On The Train and Ajeeb Daastaans (Hindi) – will be having one more release – Hey Sinamika (Tamil). In Bollywood, Aditi has been seen in small but significant roles in films like Sardar Ka Grandson opposite John Abraham and Padmaavat alongside Ranveer Singh. The actress has no qualms about the length of the role as long as she feels a connect with it.

“In Sardar Ka Grandson, my role is a very nice and important part of the film. I loved the story when I heard it, and thankfully people also liked it though it was a small role. I have done quite a few small roles, like in Padmaavat as well. I really feel that entering someone’s heart can happen in 20 minutes or two hours. I try to just look at the content and the way it makes me feel. Then I do not feel afraid of taking up a role like that,” Aditi shares.

Aditi is someone who often has a great rapport with her co-stars. But we found her Hey Sinamika co-star Dulquer Salmaan pulling her leg often. Dulquer has been posting pictures of her crying and asking her if she had forgotten her dialogues again.

“DQ is always pulling my leg. Brindha (Gopal) master (director) and DQ say that I am too earnest, and if I do not do anything properly, it makes me upset, and I start crying. So they are basically teasing me because I made a mistake one day, and I was really angry at myself. The shift was getting over, and I was crying, and then DQ was taking photos of me when I was crying. I have nothing so far to harass him. I have to find some way. But DQ is my buddy, and he really teases me a lot. But, he is excused,” Aditi smiles.

Aditi is making significant progress in learning Tamil as well. “I will not say that I am very good or perfect at it. I don’t sound like a local Tamilian, so let’s say that. I really try very hard. I have not come to a stage where I can do my own dubbing, but I say every dialogue on the set and never miss a dialogue out of respect to my writer, co-star and director. I should speak it correctly. It should not be a painful experience to my co-star where they are not understanding what I am saying,” says the actress who is working across all industries now.

“I am so happy when you say that. I always wanted to work like that. As a kid, you have heard about Sridevi ma’am and the kind of work she has done. I know I will not even be a drop of that, but it inspires me, and I want to work like that. I am ready to work a thousand times harder to get the kind of love and acceptance from my fans,” Aditi signs off.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 12:01 AM IST