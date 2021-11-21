Everything you need to know about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding arrangements

In the most open secret of the year – work on the wedding preparations of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal is going on in a big way at Six Senses Fort Barwara. Friends and relatives of the couple have been asked to keep their calendars free from December 7 to 9 so that they can be a part of the wedding festivities. Beena Kak, an influential politician in Rajasthan, who played Salman Khan's on-screen mother in the Katrina-starrer Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? has also pitched in with her help for the wedding.

Lodging

While several rooms have been booked at the Six Senses Fort, other big star hotels like the Taj as well the Oberoi situated at Ranthambore Road have also been booked for several VIP guests who are attending the wedding. Sources say that 125 VIP guests will be in attendance. Six Senses Fort has blocked 48 rooms for the families of Vicky and Katrina while the others will stay at the Taj and the Oberoi.

Travel

All the guests travelling from Mumbai are slated to first land in Jaipur. Large luxury buses and cars have also been booked. While a famous travel agency in jaipur, is taking care of the buses, other vehicles have been booked from the top travel companies of the Pink city. Since 50 such luxury cars have been booked - shooting units in Rajasthan now face a shortage of cars for their shoots. In addition to this, two vanity vans and a Super Loo have also been booked, and they will be travelling with the vehicles in case of an emergency for sanitation purposes.

Drivers

Since there are 50 cars – there are 50 drivers as well, and guest houses close to the venue have also been booked.

DJ

It is being said that a top DJ will also be performing at the show and will be specially flown in from Mumbai for the same.

Security

The famous security company from Jaipur has been given the responsibility of the security of the VIP guests. Apart from security personnel, top 100 bouncers from Jaipur led by Bhim Singh Pilibanga will take care of the security arrangements of the VIP guests, which includes many film folk as well.

Cuisine

The guests are expected to taste multiple cuisines, and one of them will be Rajasthani as the wedding is taking place there. The best Rajasthani food will be on display. On special demand, the Ker Sangri dish is also being prepared. The wedding organisers have taken the help of Kailash Sharma of z famed mithaiwala in Sawai Madhopur for the delicacies.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 02:35 AM IST