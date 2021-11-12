Revealed: The reason why Rani Mukerji is not on social media

Rani Mukerji is thrilled about the redux of her 2005 blockbuster Bunty Aur Babli. Last seen beating up bad guys in Mardaani 2, Rani is back in her fun avatar as Vimmi Trivedi in the sequel. While the original featured Abhishek Bachchan as Bunty, the new version stars Saif Ali Khan. And Rani indicates that Sharvari and Siddhant Chaturvedi are imposters in the con franchise and not the original Bunty and Babli.

“I would not call them the new Bunty and Babli since we are the original. I would refrain from doing so. I would call them the new jodi,” she guffaws. “They (Sharvari and Siddhant) are super talented. Both played the part with sincerity and were truly fantastic,” Rani adds.

You see a twinkle in the actress’ eyes as she shares her excitement over the release of Bunty and Babli 2. “I am elated. Extremely more this time because we have gone through a pandemic and the film has been kept for a theatrical release for two years. Despite the excitement, there's also anxiousness of how the film will be received,” the actress says.

The movie is hitting the marquee on November 19. It is a rib-tickling comedy that pits two sets of con artistes, from different generations, against each other as they try to outwit each other.

Rani always has a ball whenever she does a comedy film. “I enjoy comedies. I also like playing characters that have a comic touch because in real life I am quite a comedian in that sense,” she says.

However, Rani is clear that the projects she picks need a certain benchmark. “I like clean comedy. The humour shouldn't be demeaning, but rather is situational and funny. I respect comic actors because it is tough to pull off. I recently went on Kapil Sharma's show and I was impressed with Krushna Abhishek. The talent these boys have is amazing and they are doing it day after day and giving their best. Not many actors have good comic timing. In the film, Saif has brilliant comic timing. Bunty and Babli is a fun franchise and the comedy in the film is relatable and people of all ages can enjoy... It is clean comedy,” Rani shares.

Rani and Saif have worked together in films like Hum Tum, Ta Ra Rum Pum and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic. Hum Tum fetched Rani the Filmfare Award and the National Award for best actor for Saif. But for Rani, awards are not what she so deeply desires. “More than awards, I look for rewards, audience acceptance and appreciation... That is what I live for. For someone like me who is not on social media in today’s day and age, my fans keep me relevant. I want to thank them for what they are doing for me. I would not give importance to awards as much as I would give to the love that my fans have for me and that motivates me,” she says.

This brings us to the question: Why she is averse to social media. “I believe in doing something that I can give my best to. And, I don’t think I can be the best on social media because I am not comfortable with sharing my personal life with the world,” Rani avers.

Explaining her point, Rani adds, “Today, you cannot be on social media and shy away from sharing your personal life. It is a necessity — people want to know more about you. I am married to someone who is so private that I will never be able to give a glimpse of my personal life to the world. Hence, there is no point in entering a space where I am targeted for being hypocritical for not sharing my personal life,” she signs off.

