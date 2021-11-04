Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari open up about why this Diwali is extra special

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, who play the original Bunty and Babli are elated this festive season. This Diwali is even more special because Bollywood will celebrate it after two long years as big films will release in theatres.

“From the standpoint of the movie industry, it is quite thrilling that we will be able to celebrate Diwali after two long years! Our movie industry has been one of the worst-hit in the aftermath of the pandemic, and it is strongly bouncing back now. We are quite confident that the audiences will come out and support us by venturing into the cinemas all over again with an effort to watch good films now that theatres have opened across India,” explains Saif.

For Rani, who has been a part of a large family before her marriage, Diwali has always been about togetherness. “This year, it holds more value, meaning and significance as we are celebrating this festival after two long years. I have always believed that movies are meant for a community viewing experience, and I am happy that we can finally do that again. Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a full family entertainer, and we wish to deliver on that promise,” hopes Rani.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is hitting screens on November 19. It also stars Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari, who play the new Bunty and Babli and they are equally elated. “Cinema and celebrations have always been synonymous with each other. We have been accustomed to enjoying the magic of cinemas on the big screen. I can tell you that because I have moved from doing a web show to the movies and it is a different high. And yes, we have happy memories attached to watching films in cinema halls during all kinds of festivals as well. But it has been two long years since we have been able to do that together, especially on Diwali,” rejoices Siddhant.

“It is indeed a great Diwali gift of sorts that cinema halls across India have managed to open before this festive season! Cinema halls have always entertained everyone at every season and have transported everyone to a whole new world and they are back this Diwali. It is time that we celebrate movies on the big screen. Let’s celebrate togetherness this festive season. We are hoping to bring people back to the theatres because they have taken a lot of precautions to make things safe for audiences. We wish everyone a Happy Diwali and we promise that audiences will be thoroughly entertained by our film Bunty Aur Babli 2,” Sharvari shares. Bunty Aur Babli 2 has been directed by Varun V. Sharma.

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 07:00 AM IST