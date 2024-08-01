Shiv Thakare Posts Picture With Mystery Woman On National Girlfriend Day, Hides Her Face

Shiv Thakare went ahead to be one of the most loved contestants post his stint on Bigg Boss 16. The Khatron Ke Khiladi fame also went ahead to be a finalist with MC Stan on the show. Post Bigg Boss 17, Shiv has also gone ahead to be a part of an array of reality shows, including Khatron Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. While Shiv had always maintained that he is single and not in a relationship, his new Instagram story has now been breaking the internet.

The Bigg Boss 16 fame took to his Instagram handle to share a black and white picture of him kissing the forehead of a girl. However, Shiv has hidden the face of the girl in the picture. While this picture has given rise to a lot of speculations around the mystery woman in Shiv's life, the actor has however decided to keep her identity hidden as of now.

The Bigg Boss 17 fame had earlier spoken about his dream girl to Times Now and had revealed what are the non negotiables for him when it comes to love and relationships. Shiv said, ''I just want an honest girl jo rishte nibhaye. I don't care about looks lekin 10-15 din mein ek baar bas mere liye salwar suit pehen kar bindi laga le.'' Further, calling himself an overly emotional and possesive person, Shiv states how, no one can love the way he does and that how, he is a very old school person. Shiv states that in today's world, it may be okay if a woman sits on someone's lap or hugs another man tightly, but he is never going to be okay with it.

Talking about the non negotiables for him in a relationship, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa fame says, ''Sahi jagah pr sahi kapde pehne. I don't have a problem with her clothes but you can't wear short clothes in front of my mother or to a temple. Both of us have to adjust."

During his stint in Bigg Boss marathi, Shiv Thakare was in a relationship with co contestant Veena Jagtap. However, after a few years of being together, the duo called it quits.