Mumbai: ED Summons Bigg Boss Star Shiv Thakare As Witness In Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had recently summoned and questioned television actor and Bigg Boss runner-up Shiv Thakare in an alleged money laundering case linked with incarcerated alleged drug lord Ali Asghar Shirazi.

According to sources, Thakare's statement was recorded as a witness in this case. The ED also summoned Bigg Boss contestant Abdu Rozik to appear before it.

Details of the case

Shirazi had floated Hustlers' Hospitality Pvt Ltd which financed several start-ups including that of Thakare and Rozik. The company apparently made money through narco-funding. The monies were funnelled as investments through Hustlers Hospitality in several startup projects, including 'Thakare Chai and Snacks', a food and snack brand and a restaurant.

Rozik also ventured into the fast-food startup scene with “Burgiir,” a burger brand, in partnership with Hustlers Hospitality. Through Hustlers, Shirazi allegedly made substantial investments in Burgiir.

According to sources, both Thakare and Rozik terminated their contracts after learning about Shirazi's reported involvement in narco business.

According to sources, during his statement, Thakare revealed that he met Krunal Ojha, the director of Hustlers Hospitality, through someone in 2022-23. Krunal offered him a partnership deal for the Thakare Chai and Snacks. According to the contract, Hustlers Hospitality invested a substantial amount of money in Thakare Chai & Snacks. Thakare told the ED that he had neither met Shirazi nor was aware of his background at the time of getting finance for his start-up. Incidentally, the restaurant was never opened despite hold a press meet to announce its launch.