'Clear Win For Good Governance': Hema Malini Congratulates Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis After Mumbai BMC Election Victory

Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini congratulated Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the recently held Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election.

On Sunday, Hema took to her official X account and extended greetings to the CM and lauded him for his governance.

"Mumbai has voted - and how! A clear win for good governance for vikas and development of infrastructure that was hitherto sadly lacking! Confidence in PM Modi has played a big part, backed by the governance of CM Fadnavis," she wrote.

The BJP MP from Mathura added, "With this historic win, we can look forward to all round development with coordination between BMC, the state govt and the Centre. My congratulations to CM Fadnavis for having spearheaded this superb performance in the local elections."

The Mahayuti alliance delivered a dominant performance in the recently held civic elections, emerging victorious in 118 of the 227 seats it contested. While the BJP alone secured 89 seats, its alliance partner Shiv Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, won 29 seats.

On January 15, when Hema stepped out of the voting booth and interacted with the media, a Mumbai voter approached her and expressed his anger over the situation at the polling centre. The man claimed that he had arrived to vote at around 7.30 am but did not get a chance to cast his vote until 9.30 am.

As she assured him that his concerns would be conveyed, he added, "Nobody is answerable. Nobody is accountable." Visibly shaken by the backlash, Hema asked a member of her team to step in. The voter continued to call her out, stating that despite being a BJP worker, she was unable to ensure better arrangements for voters.

While speaking to the media, Hema opened up about the changes she hopes to see. She said she wants clean air, pothole-free roads, better security and overall progress in Mumbai.