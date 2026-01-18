 'Clear Win For Good Governance': Hema Malini Congratulates Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis After Mumbai BMC Election Victory
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Clear Win For Good Governance': Hema Malini Congratulates Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis After Mumbai BMC Election Victory

'Clear Win For Good Governance': Hema Malini Congratulates Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis After Mumbai BMC Election Victory

The Mahayuti alliance delivered a dominant performance in the recently held civic elections, emerging victorious in 118 of the 227 seats it contested. While the BJP alone secured 89 seats, its alliance partner Shiv Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, won 29 seats

Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 10:55 PM IST
article-image

Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini congratulated Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the recently held Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election.

On Sunday, Hema took to her official X account and extended greetings to the CM and lauded him for his governance.

"Mumbai has voted - and how! A clear win for good governance for vikas and development of infrastructure that was hitherto sadly lacking! Confidence in PM Modi has played a big part, backed by the governance of CM Fadnavis," she wrote.

Read Also
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Hema Malini Scolded By Elderly Voter Over Delay At Polling Centre;...
article-image

The BJP MP from Mathura added, "With this historic win, we can look forward to all round development with coordination between BMC, the state govt and the Centre. My congratulations to CM Fadnavis for having spearheaded this superb performance in the local elections."

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Lays Foundation For ₹6,950 Crore Kaziranga Elevated Corridor In Assam | VIDEO
PM Modi Lays Foundation For ₹6,950 Crore Kaziranga Elevated Corridor In Assam | VIDEO
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Heads To Davos, Becomes First Assamese Leader At WEF Summit
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Heads To Davos, Becomes First Assamese Leader At WEF Summit
Vineeta Singh, Shark Tank India 5 Judge & Sugar Cosmetics CEO, Runs Full Marathon Wearing Red Lipstick; Shares Before And After Pics
Vineeta Singh, Shark Tank India 5 Judge & Sugar Cosmetics CEO, Runs Full Marathon Wearing Red Lipstick; Shares Before And After Pics
Late-Night Firing Scare In Lokhandwala Oshiwara: Projectiles Found, Police Suspect Air Gun Use
Late-Night Firing Scare In Lokhandwala Oshiwara: Projectiles Found, Police Suspect Air Gun Use

The Mahayuti alliance delivered a dominant performance in the recently held civic elections, emerging victorious in 118 of the 227 seats it contested. While the BJP alone secured 89 seats, its alliance partner Shiv Sena, led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, won 29 seats.

On January 15, when Hema stepped out of the voting booth and interacted with the media, a Mumbai voter approached her and expressed his anger over the situation at the polling centre. The man claimed that he had arrived to vote at around 7.30 am but did not get a chance to cast his vote until 9.30 am.

Read Also
'Don't Complain': Hema Malini Reacts To Backlash Over 'Cold Expression' While Presenting Medals At...
article-image

As she assured him that his concerns would be conveyed, he added, "Nobody is answerable. Nobody is accountable." Visibly shaken by the backlash, Hema asked a member of her team to step in. The voter continued to call her out, stating that despite being a BJP worker, she was unable to ensure better arrangements for voters.

While speaking to the media, Hema opened up about the changes she hopes to see. She said she wants clean air, pothole-free roads, better security and overall progress in Mumbai.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Clear Win For Good Governance': Hema Malini Congratulates Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis After...
'Clear Win For Good Governance': Hema Malini Congratulates Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis After...
'It Must Have Weighed Close To 500 Kg': Ravi Kishan, Aasif Sheikh Recall Tree Falling Between Them...
'It Must Have Weighed Close To 500 Kg': Ravi Kishan, Aasif Sheikh Recall Tree Falling Between Them...
'Do Baar Mehsoos Hua': Parag Tyagi Claims 'Black Magic' Was Performed On Shefali Jariwala Before Her...
'Do Baar Mehsoos Hua': Parag Tyagi Claims 'Black Magic' Was Performed On Shefali Jariwala Before Her...
Bone Lake OTT Release Date: Where To Watch Maddie Hasson's Film Online?
Bone Lake OTT Release Date: Where To Watch Maddie Hasson's Film Online?
Govinda Breaks Silence On Rift With Wife Sunita Ahuja: 'People In My Family Are Being Used In A Big...
Govinda Breaks Silence On Rift With Wife Sunita Ahuja: 'People In My Family Are Being Used In A Big...