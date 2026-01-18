 'Do Baar Mehsoos Hua': Parag Tyagi Claims 'Black Magic' Was Performed On Shefali Jariwala Before Her Sudden Death
Parag Tyagi asserted that his belief in supernatural involvement was not based on assumption but on personal conviction and experience. He further added that he sensed something was wrong on more than one occasion. However, medical professionals and official reports have consistently maintained that Shefali's death in June 2025 was due to cardiac arrest

Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 09:01 PM IST
article-image

Actor Parag Tyagi has once again brought attention to the sudden death of his wife, actress and television personality Shefali Jariwala, by alleging that “black magic” was performed on her prior to her passing in June 2025. Tyagi made the claim during a recent podcast with Paras Chhabra.

Shefali, who rose to nationwide fame with the iconic remix Kaanta Laga and later became a familiar face on television and reality shows, died unexpectedly in June 2025. While her death initially shocked the industry and fans alike, medical reports later stated cardiac arrest as the cause.

article-image

During the podcast, Tyagi asserted that his belief in supernatural involvement was not based on assumption but on personal conviction and experience. Speaking candidly, he said, “Bahot saare log nahi maante inn cheezon ko but main bahot maanta hoon. Jahan par bhagwan hai wahan shaitaan bhi hai. Aur pata hai log apne dukh se dukhi nahi hai, dusre ke sukh se duhkhi hai. Mujhe lagta nahi mujhe pata hai kisine kiya hai. Main ye nahi bol sakta kisne kiya but kisine toh kiya hai.”

He further added that he sensed something was wrong on more than one occasion, saying, “Mujhe mehsoos hota hai ke kuch toh gadbad hai. Ek baar nahi do baar hua hai aisa mehsoos, aur ek baar toh nikal gaye lekin iss baar thoda heavy rahi cheezein. I don't know, idea nahi kya cheez thi kya nahi.”

Elaborating on his experiences, Tyagi claimed this was not the first time such an incident had occurred. He spoke about being able to sense changes in Shefali during moments of prayer and devotion. “Main jab baitha hoon na bhakti mein mujhe mehsoos ho jaata hai kuch toh gadbad hai. Pehli baar mein woh itni hasmukh ladki hai… main zyaada details mein nahi jaana chahunga but mujhe unko touch karke samajh jaata tha ke bhai kuch toh gadbad hai. Iss baar kuch zyaada tha toh maine thoda sa puja badha di thi. I know for 100 per cent kisi ne toh kiya hai,” he stated.

article-image

Medical professionals and official reports have consistently maintained that Shefali's death was due to cardiac arrest, with no reference to paranormal or supernatural factors. No new findings have been announced since.

Since her passing, Tyagi has frequently spoken about his grief and his efforts to keep Shefali’s memory alive. He has shared emotional notes and photographs on social media, including a heartfelt post on what would have been her 43rd birthday, expressing enduring love and loss.

