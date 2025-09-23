Parag Tyagi SLAMS Rumours Claiming Shefali Jariwala Died Due To Anti-Ageing Medicines: 'Adhi-Adhoori Information Hai'

Months after Shefali Jariwala's death, her husband-actor Parag Tyagi responded to shocking claims, stating that she passed away on June 27 at her Mumbai residence after suffering a cardiac arrest, reportedly triggered by low blood pressure caused by certain anti-ageing medications. The actress was said to be on anti-ageing treatments, and on the day of her death, she was fasting for spiritual purposes. She allegedly took an anti-ageing injection on an empty stomach, which might have led to a sudden drop in her blood pressure, resulting in a fatal heart attack.

Parag Tyagi Reacts To Claims Stating Shefali Jariwala Died Due To Anti-Ageing Medicines

In response, on his YouTube video, Parag said, "Adhi-adhoori information hai. I want to ask, which of these were anti-ageing medicines? Shefali didn’t want to take multivitamins daily since she would often forget, so instead, she took them through an IV drip once a month. These included multivitamins, Vitamin C, collagen, and glutathione, one of the best antioxidants, good for the liver and skin."

Check out the video:

Parag Tyagi Denies Shefali Jariwala Took Mediciation On Empty Stomach

He added that not only Shefali, but he himself, would take the multivitamins. On the day of her death too, Shefali had consumed them. Dismissing rumours that she had taken the medications on an empty stomach, Parag clarified that after the Satyanarayan Pooja, Shefali ate, took a nap, ate again afterwards, and only later took the multivitamins.

"Toh yeh kahan se aa raha hai ki woh fast par thi? Haan, woh apni umar ki nahi lagti thi, lekin uske piche mehnat thi, dedication tha. Khane par control tha. Pehle sachai pata karo, fir baat karo," added Parag slamming the fake reports.

After Shefali's demise, Parag launched Shefali Jariwala Rise Foundation to educate girls and empower women.