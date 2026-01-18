Bone Lake OTT Release Date: Where To Watch Maddie Hasson's Film Online?

Bone Lake OTT Release Date |

Bone Lake, a thriller starring Maddie Hasson, has been drawing attention from viewers who enjoy moody, character-driven stories. The film had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest on September 21, 2024, and it was released in theatres on October 3, 2025. The film is streaming on Netflix, streaming giant.

About Bone Lake

Bone Lake is based on themes of eroticism, desire, manipulation, and appearance vs. reality, blending horror and comedy to critique modern relationships and sexual repression. The film is directed by Mercedes Bryce Morgan and written by Joshua Friedlander. It is produced by Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon, Jason Blumenfeld, Joshua Friedlander, and Jacob Yakob under the banner of LD Entertainment. Nick Matthews has done the cinematography of the film. Anjoum Agrama has done the editing.

Plot overview

Bone Lake follows two couples who share a secluded lakeside rental, transforming their ideal vacation into a dark thriller rife with psychological games, allure, and hidden truths, as the enigmatic second couple influences the first, resulting in perilous, shocking discoveries about their bonds and survival.

Cast and characters

The film features Maddie Hasson as Sage, Marco Pigossi as Diego, Alex Roe as Will, Eliane Reis as Lisa, and Clayton Spencer as Brett, among others. Maddie Hasson, known for her performances in Impulse, Malignant, and The Recruit, brings a strong screen presence to Bone Lake. The film also explores intense emotional themes, layered storytelling, and atmospheric visuals, making it appealing to fans of psychological drama and suspense.