'It Must Have Weighed Close To 500 Kg': Ravi Kishan, Aasif Sheikh Recall Tree Falling Between Them On Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Set

Actors Aasif Sheikh and Ravi Kishan had a brush with danger on the very first day of shooting for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain – Fun on the Run, after narrowly escaping what could have been a serious accident on set. A massive tree came crashing down between the two actors while they were seated together at a new outdoor location, leaving the cast and crew shaken.

The unexpected incident occurred early during the shoot and brought filming to a sudden halt. Fortunately, no major injuries were sustained, and the situation was brought under control quickly. Recalling the frightening moment at the film’s trailer launch recently, Aasif described how close the call truly was.

“It was our first day at a new location. Ravi and I were sitting next to each other, sipping coffee. There was some distance between us when, suddenly, a tree almost 12–13 feet long fell right between us. If one of us had been in the place of the falling tree, humari chutney bann jaati. We were completely stunned. It felt like an adventurous reunion,” Aasif said.

Ravi further highlighted the severity of the incident, explaining that the tree was extremely heavy and fell with tremendous force. “The tree must have weighed close to 500 kilos. It fell right between us and created a massive ‘boom’ sound. I did bruise my shoulder during the incident,” he shared.

Producer Sanjay Kohli, who was present on the set at the time, said the accident left everyone momentarily frozen. “For a good 30 minutes, we were all speechless. Ravi got hurt on his shoulder and went for treatment, but within half an hour, he was back on the sets saying, ‘Chalo, karte hai shooting’,” Kohli recalled, praising the actor’s professionalism and resilience.

Despite the shocking start, filming resumed soon after, with the team ensuring safety measures were reinforced. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain – Fun on the Run is the big-screen adaptation of the popular television comedy and features Shubhangi Atre, Vidisha Srivastava, Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour, Ravi Kishan, Mukesh Tiwari and Nirahua.

Directed by Shashank Bali and produced by Zee Cinema along with Sanjay Kohli and Binaiffer Kohli, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on February 6, 2026.