Shiv Thakare To Asim Riaz: Contestants Who Didn’t Win Bigg Boss

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 06, 2023
Shiv Thakare participated in Bigg Boss 16 and was often tagged as the head of the 'mandali.'
Photo Via Instagram
Pratik Sehajpal became the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 15.
Photo Via Instagram
Rahul Vaidya participated in Bigg Boss 14 and was known as among the strongest contenders .
Photo Via Instagram
Asim Riaz ended up as the runner-up of Bigg Boss 13 and was often seen getting into aggressive fights with Sidharth Shukla.
Photo Via Instagram
Sreesanth became the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 12 and he was known for his bonding with Dipika Kakar.
Photo Via Instagram
Hina Khan made it to the top 2 of Bigg Boss season 11 and was one of the most loved contestants in the history of the show.
Photo Via Instagram
Bani J was the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 10, while Manveer Gujjar is the winner of the show.
Photo Via Instagram
Rishabh Sinha came into the limelight after he participated in Bigg Boss 9. He entered the show as a wild card and became the runner-up.
Photo Via Instagram
Karishma Tanna emerged as the 1st runner-up of Bigg Boss 8. She made headlines for her closeness with housemate Upen Patel in the show.
Photo Via Instagram
Tanishaa Mukerji became the 1st runner-up of Bigg Boss 7
Photo Via Instagram