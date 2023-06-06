Shiv Thakare-Daisy Shah Giving Major Friendship Goals On Sets Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare, who is currently engrossed in the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13, has discovered a new bestie in the form of Daisy Shah.

The bond between Shiv and Daisy is evident from the numerous videos and pictures they post together that can be found online. In one of the video, they even recreated the iconic 'Rahul and Anjali' moment from the Bollywood movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

SHIV & DAISY'S BLOOMING FRIENDSHIP

Not only that, but Shiv Thakare, a firm believer in the power of dreams, also paid tribute to his idol, Madhuri Dixit Nene, by recreating the Ghaghra Song alongside Daisy Shah.

This fun-filled barter with Daisy showcases Shiv's admiration for her and his efforts to bring out the best in their friendship.

FANS EXCITED TO SEE HIM WIN KKK13

Amidst the intense environment of competition, daunting tasks, and confronting personal fears on Khatron Ke Khiladi, the refreshing breeze of their friendship keeps Shiv and Daisy motivated, stress-free, and happy.

Having won the hearts of his fans as a Roadies participant, the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2, and the first runner up of Bigg Boss Season 16, Shiv Thakare's supporters eagerly await his performances on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13. They anticipate witnessing his determination and skill as he strives to claim the coveted trophy on the show.