Highest-paid contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: From Shiv Thakare to Daisy Shah

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 12, 2023
The 13th season of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to begin soon
The contestants have already jetted off to begin the shoot for the stunt-based reality show
Take a look at the the five highest-paid contestant of KKK 13
According to several media reports, Daisy Shah is the highest-paid contestant of the upcoming season. She has charged Rs 15 lakh per episode
Rohit Roy has charged Rs 7 lakh per episode
On the other hand, Bigg Boss 16 finalist Shiv Thakare has charged Rs 6 lakh per episode
Reports also state that Nyraa Banerjee is charging Rs 6 lakh per week
Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam is charging nearly Rs 3 lakh per episode, according to media reports
