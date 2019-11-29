Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal to star in Priyadarshan’s 'Hungama 2'

The year 2020 will mark the return of Shilpa Shetty on the big screen. The actress has stayed away from the films for 13 years. After signing Sabir Khan’s 'Nikamma', Shilpa Shetty has come on board to star in Priyadarshan’s comic caper 'Hungama 2'.

Bollywood Hungama was first to break the news that the film will be led by Meezaan Jaffrey, Pranitha Subhash, and Shilpa Shetty. 'Hungama 2' won’t be a continuation of the 2010 hit but it will be a fresh storyline.