 Harshvardhan Rane Promises To Pay For His Entourage, Says He Won't Burden Film Producers After Aamir Khan's Viral Interview
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentHarshvardhan Rane Promises To Pay For His Entourage, Says He Won't Burden Film Producers After Aamir Khan's Viral Interview

Harshvardhan Rane Promises To Pay For His Entourage, Says He Won't Burden Film Producers After Aamir Khan's Viral Interview

Actor Harshvardhan Rane pledged to pay for his own entourage, avoiding extra costs for film producers. His decision follows Aamir Khan's recent interview where the superstar criticised actors' excessive demands, saying producers should cover only film-related expenses and not personal staff like cooks or drivers who accompany actors on shoots

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 07:56 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane has pledged to cover the expenses of his entourage himself, ensuring that the costs do not fall on film producers. This has come after superstar Aamir Khan's latest interview in which he opened up about actors' sky-high fees and extravagant demands during shoots.

For those unversed, Aamir, during a podcast with Komal Nahta, said that producers should pay for only what directly serves the film and not for the actors' cooks and drivers who travel with them.

Agreeing with Aamir, Harshvardhan wrote on Instagram, "Khuddari hai sir, I hereby pledge to not let my producer pay for my entourage…inspired by stalwarts of Hindi and South industry who have been pointing out at high entourage costs. I will stand for fair producers."

Aamir said during the conversation, "The dominance of stars is good to a certain extent, and it should be so. Even people love to watch stars. But I hear that stars of today also don’t care to pay their drivers. They ask their producers to pay them. Not just that, but the producer is also paying for the actor’s spot boy. They don’t stop here. They make the producer pay for their trainers, cooks. I have heard that now they keep live-kitchen on set and expect the producer to pay for it. They even demand multiple vanity vans for kitchens and gyms."

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Metro-3 To Begin Operations At 5:55 AM; Major Relief For Airport Commuters
Mumbai Metro-3 To Begin Operations At 5:55 AM; Major Relief For Airport Commuters
Rajasthan News: Shekhawati Region Attracts Over 2 Crore Tourists In 6 Months, Govt To Boost Haveli Tourism
Rajasthan News: Shekhawati Region Attracts Over 2 Crore Tourists In 6 Months, Govt To Boost Haveli Tourism
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 16, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Beas Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 16, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Beas Tuesday Weekly Draw
CBI Busts Nashik Illegal Call Centres Duping UK Nationals, Unearths Command Centre And Payoffs
CBI Busts Nashik Illegal Call Centres Duping UK Nationals, Unearths Command Centre And Payoffs
Read Also
'Itni Value Nahi Reh Gayi...': After Karan Johar, Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Slams Actors For...
article-image

"I believe producers should only spend on what is genuinely required for the film. This includes makeup, hair, costume. But paying for my personal driver or help, how are they contributing to the film? They are working for me. It is my responsibility to pay them, especially when I am earning well," the Sitaare Zameen Par actor added.

Aamir said that he finds producers paying for the actors' entourage 'strange'.

"These stars are earning in crores and yet not capable of paying for their needs? Itni khuddari nahi hai? I find this extremely strange. It is very sad and harmful for the industry. I am saying it strongly that it’s a shame that even today there are actors who are being very unfair to their producers and their films," he concluded.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Harshvardhan Rane Promises To Pay For His Entourage, Says He Won't Burden Film Producers After Aamir...

Harshvardhan Rane Promises To Pay For His Entourage, Says He Won't Burden Film Producers After Aamir...

Hollywood Actor-Director Robert Redford Dies At 89

Hollywood Actor-Director Robert Redford Dies At 89

'Currently, She Is Playing The Role Of A Mother': Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Mayur Vakani On...

'Currently, She Is Playing The Role Of A Mother': Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Mayur Vakani On...

23-Year-Old Mexican Influencer Marian Izaguirre Dies 6 Days After Being Found In Critical Condition...

23-Year-Old Mexican Influencer Marian Izaguirre Dies 6 Days After Being Found In Critical Condition...

Namik Paul To Be Seen Opposite Priyanka Chahar Choudhary In Naagin 7?

Namik Paul To Be Seen Opposite Priyanka Chahar Choudhary In Naagin 7?