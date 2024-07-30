'Itni Value Nahi Reh Gayi...': After Karan Johar, Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma Slams Actors For Increase In Entourage Fees

Anil Sharma | Instagram

Gadar 2 Director Anil Sharma opened up about the difficult time in the industry and voiced his opinion on the ongoing debate of actors’ entourage fees demand. He said that the present tendency of hefty entourage fees is unnecessary, especially when films are trying to attract spectators.

Speaking to Hindustan Times about the same, he stated, “Actors have the audacity to increase their entourage costs at a time when their films aren’t even working in theatres. Actors ki itni value hi nahi reh gayi ab ki public unko dekhne aaye."

Anil Stated Few Actors Draw Value & Other Are Watched On OTT Due To Helplessness

The 66-year-old director believes that only a few actors still hold value to draw the audience to watch the film in theatres while others are watched due to helplessness. He stated, “Gone are those times when we (the Hindi film industry) used to make films with Dharmendra and many others, with tickets getting booked a week in advance. It doesn’t happen now.”

“The public is not coming to see you in theatres. OTT par aapko majboori mein dekhti hain, woh bhi 25 mein se 2 films dekh li toh dekh li. You don’t even know if your film is a flop or a hit. You put a mark on it on your own and live in your world,” Anil added.

He also blames the current GenZ actors for the industry's decline, noting that actors these days are working only for social media. He said, “Either they are earning from Instagram or advertising, cinema se unko kuch nahi mil raha kyunki unko public dekhne hi nahi aarahi. It is the bitter truth.”

Earlier, both Karan Johar and Farah Khan in interviews talked about top actors having outrageous demands calling it a waste of resources.