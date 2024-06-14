'Gadar 2 Was Going To Be Gutter': Ameesha Patel Says Anil Sharma Had 'Hidden Agenda' While Directing The Film

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel | Instagram

Actress Ameesha Patel made her comeback with Gadar 2, with Sunny Deol. She recently claimed that her co-actor Sunny was a 'ghost director' in the film.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha accused director Anil Singh of having a 'hidden agenda' and revealed that there were a lot of changes made in the script of Gadar 2. "There were a lot of corrections made by Sunny and me to make it what it was because it was being steered in a direction that we were unhappy with."

She also said that they did a lot of reshoots, and editing on their part. The actress further expressed that there was creative discomfort. Ameesha then claimed, “Sunny and I were almost like semi-ghost directors on that.”

The actress also stated that she and Sunny had a lot of creative input in the scenes, songs and even the choreography. She added, “There was another hidden agenda that was with Mr Anil Sharma. He was deviating from making Gadar.”

Here's How Her Business Partner Kunal Goomer Saved The Film

The Gadar 2 star also revealed that her business partner Kunal Goomer saved the film by stepping in and bringing it back on track. She also said that "Gadar 2 was actually going to be ‘gutter'". While crediting him, she said, “Kunal had to alert Sunny Deol that these things have gone wrong, so when you go for your action schedule, please correct certain things."

Ameesha is yet to figure out if she is a part of Gadar 3. The actress reportedly said that she will agree to do the film only if her character is given enough screen time with Sunny Deol. Also, she would never play a mother-in-law on screen as the story of Gadar 2 showcased his son falling in love and he might also get married in the third part.