 Border 2, Gadar 3 On The Cards? Sunny Deol Says 'Har Cheez Ke Rumours Chale Jaa Rahe Hain'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBorder 2, Gadar 3 On The Cards? Sunny Deol Says 'Har Cheez Ke Rumours Chale Jaa Rahe Hain'

Border 2, Gadar 3 On The Cards? Sunny Deol Says 'Har Cheez Ke Rumours Chale Jaa Rahe Hain'

Sunny Deol was last seen in Anil Sharma's film Gadar 2.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, February 07, 2024, 08:20 PM IST
article-image

Sunny Deol was recently seen in Anil Sharma's Gadar 2, opposite Ameesha Patel in the lead. It became the highest-grossing Hindi film in India of all time after beating Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Ever since, rumours have been doing the rounds stating that the actor will be a part of Border 2 and Gadar 3 after Gadar 2's massive success.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Sunny Deol opened up on the rumours and said, “It has been there ever since Gadar released, ‘yeh part 2 kar raha hoon, voh part 12 kar raha hoon’, arre kitni part 2 kar raha hoon! Har cheez ke rumours chale jaa rahe hain. I will announce it myself. People like to speculate."

Read Also
Sunny Deol As Hanuman, Bobby Deol As Kumbhkaran In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan? Here's What We Know
article-image
Read Also
Sunny Deol Wishes His 'Lil Lord Bobby' A Happy Birthday With Adorable Unseen Photos
article-image

The Ghayal actor will be seen next in director Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947, which will be produced by Aamir Khan Productions. Talking about the same, Deol said after they have been with this film for the past 15-17 years, however it wasn’t happening.

Read Also
Sunny Deol Did NOT Like ‘Certain Things’ In Animal, Calls Brother Bobby Deol 'Lord Bobby’...
article-image

"Gadar has opened a lot of doors for all of us. Raj is very talented, he has got a lot of great subjects. People have seen him and me doing three films together, all different genres, and all masterpieces," said the actor.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Krushna Abhishek CONFIRMS Sister Arti Singh's Wedding To Dipak Chauhan

Krushna Abhishek CONFIRMS Sister Arti Singh's Wedding To Dipak Chauhan

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 5 Reasons To Watch Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's Film

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 5 Reasons To Watch Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's Film

Valentine's week 2024: Propose Day: The Lost Island Of Melody: Underrated Bollywood Songs In The...

Valentine's week 2024: Propose Day: The Lost Island Of Melody: Underrated Bollywood Songs In The...

Border 2, Gadar 3 On The Cards? Sunny Deol Says 'Har Cheez Ke Rumours Chale Jaa Rahe Hain'

Border 2, Gadar 3 On The Cards? Sunny Deol Says 'Har Cheez Ke Rumours Chale Jaa Rahe Hain'

12th Fail Actor Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur Blessed With A Baby Boy: 'For We Have Become One'

12th Fail Actor Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur Blessed With A Baby Boy: 'For We Have Become One'