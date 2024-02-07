Border 2, Gadar 3 On The Cards? Sunny Deol Says 'Har Cheez Ke Rumours Chale Jaa Rahe Hain'

Sunny Deol was recently seen in Anil Sharma's Gadar 2, opposite Ameesha Patel in the lead. It became the highest-grossing Hindi film in India of all time after beating Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Ever since, rumours have been doing the rounds stating that the actor will be a part of Border 2 and Gadar 3 after Gadar 2's massive success.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Sunny Deol opened up on the rumours and said, “It has been there ever since Gadar released, ‘yeh part 2 kar raha hoon, voh part 12 kar raha hoon’, arre kitni part 2 kar raha hoon! Har cheez ke rumours chale jaa rahe hain. I will announce it myself. People like to speculate."

The Ghayal actor will be seen next in director Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947, which will be produced by Aamir Khan Productions. Talking about the same, Deol said after they have been with this film for the past 15-17 years, however it wasn’t happening.

"Gadar has opened a lot of doors for all of us. Raj is very talented, he has got a lot of great subjects. People have seen him and me doing three films together, all different genres, and all masterpieces," said the actor.