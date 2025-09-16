Sangram Singh Reacts To Dating Rumours With Nikita Rawal, Slams 'Baseless' Reports: 'I Am Repeatedly Made A Soft Target'

Actor and wrestler Sangram Singh has strongly reacted to media reports linking him with actress Nikita Rawal. He expressed shock over what he termed as baseless and misleading rumours. For those unversed, a few days back, several media reports claimed that Sangram and Nikita are dating.

Clarifying his stand, Sangram explained how his interactions with Nikita were purely professional. "Some time back, I was invited to her show, which had six episodes. I went there only once as a judge. She also made a reel. We have met just 3–4 times along with our teams in connection with her other show. She addresses me as 'Sir,' and I respectfully call her 'Ji.' Beyond that, I don't know her much," he said.

Dismissing any suggestion of a personal connection, the wrestler expressed disappointment at the way unverified news spreads.

"I always speak to everyone with love and respect. But it is shocking how baseless rumours are published on big media platforms without any verification. At least ask me once if such news is true. Personally, I don't waste time on these things. My focus is on working for society and leaving behind a legacy. At present, I am fully engrossed in preparations for the MMA 2 match scheduled for December," he added.

Sangram also pointed out that this is not the first time such stories have surfaced. "There were even false reports about my divorce recently, which made me sad. It feels like I am repeatedly made a soft target. I would only request that such news should not be published without my confirmation. Please look at my work. Very soon, I will also be seen in a big film. My only aim is to contribute positively to the country. And I categorically deny any rumours of an affair with any actress," he concluded.

In July 2025, Sangram, who was also a contestant in the reality show, Bigg Boss 7, slammed reports of divorce with wife, actress Payal Rohatgi. He said that they were inseparable and that he does not pay heed to such reports.

Payal and Sangram got married in 2022 after dating for over 12 years. Love blossomed between the two after they met on the reality show Survivor India, where both of them were contestants.