Hollywood Actor-Director Robert Redford Dies At 89

Hollywood actor and director Robert Redford passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2025. He was known for his performance in movies like, Barefoot in the Park, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Jeremiah Johnson, The Candidate, The Sting, The Way We Were, All the President's Men, The Electric Horseman, and others.

His representative Cindi Berger told USA TODAY that the 89-year-old took his last breath at his house at Sundance in the mountains of Utah, "the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved. He will be missed greatly." Berger further added, "The family requests privacy."

Robert Redford was one of the most famous actors in Hollywood in the 60s and 70s. In 1980, he made his directorial debut with the film Ordinary People. For the movie, he had received an Oscar Award for Best Director. In 2002, he was honoured with the Honorary Award at the Academy Awards.

The actor-director was the founder of the Sundance Film Festival, which was started in 1978. His last appearance on the big screen was in Avengers: Endgame, in which he played the role of Alexander Pierce. For the past few years, he had stopped working as an actor.

Fans Mourn Robert Redford's Demise

A lot of fans took to social media to mourn his demise. A fan tweeted, "Rest in peace, Robert Redford… thank you for your beautiful films. #RobertRedford (sic)."

Another fan wrote, "Thank you for your Life! And for your love and dedication to film, art, the environment! RIP❤️ You will be remembered and missed (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Rest in peace. Thank you for the incredible gift that you have left us that will live on forever.. #RobertRedford (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

We at The Free Press Journal pray that his soul rests in peace.