 23-Year-Old Mexican Influencer Marian Izaguirre Dies 6 Days After Being Found In Critical Condition In Hotel Room
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment23-Year-Old Mexican Influencer Marian Izaguirre Dies 6 Days After Being Found In Critical Condition In Hotel Room

23-Year-Old Mexican Influencer Marian Izaguirre Dies 6 Days After Being Found In Critical Condition In Hotel Room

Despite efforts by doctors, Marian Izaguirre was declared brain-dead due to severe health complications and breathed her last on September 12. The prosecutor's office confirmed that Izaguirre had been staying at the hotel for several days and was found in poor health before paramedics rushed her for treatment. Details surrounding the circumstances of her collapse remain under investigation

Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 06:11 PM IST
article-image

Mexican fashion influencer Marian Izaguirre passed away at the age of 23, days after her family reported her missing. She was discovered in critical condition inside a hotel room in the city of Morelia, central Mexico, on September 6 and was immediately taken to hospital.

Marian Izaguirre's death

According to media reports, despite efforts by doctors, she was later declared brain-dead due to severe health complications and breathed her last on September 12.

The prosecutor’s office confirmed that Izaguirre had been staying at the hotel for several days and was found in poor health before paramedics rushed her for treatment. Details surrounding the circumstances of her collapse remain under investigation.

FPJ Shorts
Hollywood Actor-Director Robert Redford Dies At 89
Hollywood Actor-Director Robert Redford Dies At 89
Palghar: Damaged Buses To Be Converted Into Public Toilets In Vasai-Virar
Palghar: Damaged Buses To Be Converted Into Public Toilets In Vasai-Virar
Parshuram Corporation Chairman Ashish Damle Gets Ministerial Status In Maharashtra
Parshuram Corporation Chairman Ashish Damle Gets Ministerial Status In Maharashtra
JSSC JANMCE 2025: Correction Process Starts; Here's How To Make Changes
JSSC JANMCE 2025: Correction Process Starts; Here's How To Make Changes

Tributes have poured in across social media. Content creator Marcelo Alcazar remembered her in a heartfelt note.

Her family has since announced the donation of her organs, including skin, corneas, kidneys, and skeletal muscle, to help others in need, a gesture that has been widely lauded by fans.

Who was Marian Izaguirre?

Izaguirre was a rising name in the digital fashion and lifestyle space, boasting 4.5 million followers on TikTok and more than 3,00,000 on Instagram.

Izaguirre's last Instagram post

Just days before her disappearance, she had posted a haunting video in clown makeup, crying while lip-syncing to a song about lost love. The caption read, "All the promises of my love will go with you. Why are you leaving?" - a post that has since drawn attention from her followers.

It was shared on August 31 on Instagram.

Izaguirre's death comes months after the loss of another influencer, German travel blogger Vanessa Konopka, 28, who died in March following severe health complications.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hollywood Actor-Director Robert Redford Dies At 89

Hollywood Actor-Director Robert Redford Dies At 89

'Currently, She Is Playing The Role Of A Mother': Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Mayur Vakani On...

'Currently, She Is Playing The Role Of A Mother': Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Mayur Vakani On...

23-Year-Old Mexican Influencer Marian Izaguirre Dies 6 Days After Being Found In Critical Condition...

23-Year-Old Mexican Influencer Marian Izaguirre Dies 6 Days After Being Found In Critical Condition...

Namik Paul To Be Seen Opposite Priyanka Chahar Choudhary In Naagin 7?

Namik Paul To Be Seen Opposite Priyanka Chahar Choudhary In Naagin 7?

Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani Wedding: Radhe Maa, Neha Kakkar To Join Celebrations On Pati Patni Aur...

Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani Wedding: Radhe Maa, Neha Kakkar To Join Celebrations On Pati Patni Aur...