23-Year-Old Mexican Influencer Marian Izaguirre Dies 6 Days After Being Found In Critical Condition In Hotel Room

Mexican fashion influencer Marian Izaguirre passed away at the age of 23, days after her family reported her missing. She was discovered in critical condition inside a hotel room in the city of Morelia, central Mexico, on September 6 and was immediately taken to hospital.

Marian Izaguirre's death

According to media reports, despite efforts by doctors, she was later declared brain-dead due to severe health complications and breathed her last on September 12.

The prosecutor’s office confirmed that Izaguirre had been staying at the hotel for several days and was found in poor health before paramedics rushed her for treatment. Details surrounding the circumstances of her collapse remain under investigation.

Tributes have poured in across social media. Content creator Marcelo Alcazar remembered her in a heartfelt note.

Her family has since announced the donation of her organs, including skin, corneas, kidneys, and skeletal muscle, to help others in need, a gesture that has been widely lauded by fans.

Who was Marian Izaguirre?

Izaguirre was a rising name in the digital fashion and lifestyle space, boasting 4.5 million followers on TikTok and more than 3,00,000 on Instagram.

Izaguirre's last Instagram post

Just days before her disappearance, she had posted a haunting video in clown makeup, crying while lip-syncing to a song about lost love. The caption read, "All the promises of my love will go with you. Why are you leaving?" - a post that has since drawn attention from her followers.

It was shared on August 31 on Instagram.

Izaguirre's death comes months after the loss of another influencer, German travel blogger Vanessa Konopka, 28, who died in March following severe health complications.