Emmy Awards 2025: 'F**k Ice And Free Palestine', Hacks Actress Hannah Einbinder Speech Goes Viral - Watch Video

Instagram: Emmy Awards

Many moments at the Emmy Awards 2025 became the highlight of the evening, but there's one speech that has gone viral. We are talking about Hacks actress Hannah Einbinder's speech, who won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award.

At the end of her speech, the actress said, "And finally, go birds, f**k ice and free Palestine. Thank you!" Check out the viral video below...

Later, while talking to the media, Hannah revealed why she said 'free Palestine' at the end of her speech. The actress said, "I thought it was important to talk about Palestine because it's an issue that's very dear to my heart. I have friends in Gaza who are working as front-line workers, doctors in the North of Gaza to provide care for pregnant women and create schools in the refugee camps."

"It is an issue which is really close to my heart for many reasons. I feel like it is by obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the state of Israel. Our religion and our culture is such an important and long-standing institution that is really separate to this sort of ethnonationalist state," she further added.

Emmy Awards 2025 Winners

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards took place on September 14, 2025, at Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California. Shows like The Pitt, Adolescence, and The Studio won big at the 2025 Emmys. Hacks won two awards, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Jean Smart) and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Hannah Einbinder).

Owen Cooper, Younget Emmy Winner

Adolescence star Owen Cooper, who is 15 years old, won the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series award at the Emmys 2025. Owen is the youngest actor to have won this award in this category. During his speech, the actor said, "I was nothing about three years ago, I am here now."