Emmy Awards 2025 Winners: The Pitt, Adolescence, The Studio Win Big

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards took place on September 14, 2025, at Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California. Severance led the nominations list with 27 nominations, followed by The Penguin with 24 nominations. The Studio and The White Lotus got 23 nominations.
Now, let's look at the Emmy Awards 2025 Winners...
Outstanding Comedy Series
The Studio
Outstanding Drama Series
The Pitt
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Adolescence
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Traitors
Outstanding Talk Series
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Seth Rogen – The Studio
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart – Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Noah Wyle – The Pitt
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Britt Lower – Severance
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Stephen Graham – Adolescence
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tramell Tillman – Severance
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Owen Cooper – Adolescence
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Erin Doherty – Adolescence
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
The Studio: 'The Oner' – Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Slow Horses: 'Hello Goodbye' – Adam Randall
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Adolescence – Philip Barantini
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
The Studio: 'The Promotion' – Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, and Frida Perez
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Andor: 'Welcome to the Rebellion' – Dan Gilroy
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Adolescence – Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver