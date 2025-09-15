 Emmy Awards 2025 Winners: The Pitt, Adolescence, The Studio Win Big
The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards took place on September 14, 2025, at Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California. Shows like The Pitt, Adolescence, and The Studio won big at the 2025 Emmys. Check out the full list of winners below...

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards took place on September 14, 2025, at Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California. Severance led the nominations list with 27 nominations, followed by The Penguin with 24 nominations. The Studio and The White Lotus got 23 nominations.

Now, let's look at the Emmy Awards 2025 Winners...

Outstanding Comedy Series

The Studio

Outstanding Drama Series

The Pitt

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Traitors

Outstanding Talk Series

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Seth Rogen – The Studio

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart – Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Noah Wyle – The Pitt

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Britt Lower – Severance

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Stephen Graham – Adolescence

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeff Hiller – Somebody Somewhere

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tramell Tillman – Severance

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Owen Cooper – Adolescence

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Erin Doherty – Adolescence

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

The Studio: 'The Oner' – Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Slow Horses: 'Hello Goodbye' – Adam Randall

Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Adolescence – Philip Barantini

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

The Studio: 'The Promotion' – Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, and Frida Perez

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Andor: 'Welcome to the Rebellion' – Dan Gilroy

Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Adolescence – Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

