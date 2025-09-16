Robert Redford Dies At 89: Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Other Bollywood Celebs Mourn Loss

Hollywood legend and Oscar-winning director Robert Redford passed away on Tuesday (September 16) at the age of 89. He breathed his last at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah. Soon after the news of his death broke, several Bollywood and international celebrities mourned his loss on social media.

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor shared throwback photos of Redford and penned an emotional note.

"Rest in peace, Robert Redford. From Barefoot in the Park to The Great Gatsby, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting and all the films in between—he was one of the most beautiful, captivating men ever. His personality, that legendary jawline, that smile… beyond compare," Anil wrote.

The actor added that Redford will always be remembered for his film and his contributions to cinema. "But Robert Redford’s legacy is so much more than his face. He acted, directed, inspired—and created the Sundance Festival, giving countless filmmakers their first chance to shine. His contribution to cinema is etched in history and inimitable. You may be gone, Robert, but you’ll always live on—through your films, your artistry, your spirit. I had always hoped that we'd meet some day, but until our paths cross in the afterlife, thank you for everything," Anil further wrote.

Veteran Bollywood actor Soni Razdan also shared a picture of Redford on her Instagram story and posted a broken heart emoji.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a quote of Redford on her Instagram story. She wrote, "'Storytelling is important. Part of human continuity' - Robert Redford."

Actress Nargis Fakhri and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shared photos of the legendary actor-director on their respective social media accounts.

Here's how others reacted:

Rising to fame in the 1960s, Robert Redford became one of Hollywood’s biggest stars of the 1970s with hits like The Candidate, All the President’s Men, and The Way We Were. He capped the decade by winning the Academy Award for Best Director for Ordinary People (1980), which also earned Best Picture.

His breakout role opposite Paul Newman in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) not only became a box-office classic but also inspired the name of his famed Sundance Institute and Film Festival.

While his acting roles slowed after the 1970s, Redford transitioned into directing and producing, cementing his influence as a driving force behind independent cinema through Sundance in the 1980s and 1990s. Still, he delivered notable performances, including Out of Africa (1985), the survival drama All Is Lost (2013), and his self-declared farewell film The Old Man and the Gun (2018).

With his wavy blonde hair and boyish charm, Redford became one of cinema’s most desired leading men. Redford married twice, most recently to Sibylle Szaggars. He was the father of four children, two of whom tragically passed away.