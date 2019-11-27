Nikamma: Shilpa Shetty flies to Lucknow to shoot the next schedule

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is making her comeback with Sabir Khan's upcoming film Nikamma , which also features Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani and social media star Shirley Setia in the lead. The actress recently went to Lucknow to shoot her portions.

A source says, “ The film went on the floor a couple of months ago in Mumbai. Shilpa had shot a few scenes here and is going to shoot some major scenes in Lucknow now. She had gone to Japan to bring in her 10th wedding anniversary with Raj Kundra and after coming back in the country she immediately flew to Lucknow. She is expected to be there for a few more days. She has an interesting character to essay in the film. The crew is going to have a long schedule to finish in the city.”

Shilpa is playing a role of Abhimayu's Bhabhi in the film, while Sameer is playing his brother. It is nearly after 13 years that Shilpa is returning on a big screen. She has done a few item numbers and has been associated with many reality shows. But she has not played a proper role in a film for a long time now.

The film is co-produced by Sabir along with Sony and it is slated to release in summer next year. Earlier Shilpa had also posted few of her pictures from the sets where her son Viaan Raj Kundra was seen bonding with Abhimanyu over football.