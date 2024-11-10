Shilpa Shetty Meets YouTubers Logon Paul & MrBeast In Mumbai With Husband Raj Kundra, Son Viaan

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty recently had a special meet-up with American influencer and wrestler Logan Paul, and popular YouTuber MrBeast, in Mumbai.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, the actress shared a series of pictures, where she and her son Viaan were seen posing with MrBeast and Logan Paul.

"Beauty and Mr.Beast with my lil Beast Welcome to india #MrBeast #LoganPaul @ksi #sundaydoneright #sonday #gratitude #smiles," read her post.

MrBeast, who has a massive following on social media, replied to Shilpa's post in the comments and wrote, "It was nice meeting you!" In no time fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart emojis to express their excitement over the meeting.

On the professional front, Shilpa was last seen in the web series Indian Police Force. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the series also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in lead roles. The show premiered earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video.

Shilpa will next appear in the upcoming Kannada film 'KD: The Devil'. The film also stars Dhruva Sarja, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Sanjay Dutt, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi in lead roles.

Directed by Prem, 'KD-The Devil', the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is a period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore.

