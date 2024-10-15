Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Takes Legal Action Against Defamatory Media Coverage: 'Compelled To Take This Step'

Entrepreneur Raj Kundra, who is also the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, has initiated a legal action against those who made defamatory claims made about him in a news article and a YouTube channel, which linked him to an illegal immigration case involving Riya Barade.

A case has been registered by Raj at the Juhu Police Station in Mumbai against the authors of these reports under Section 356(3) of the Bharruya Nyay Sanhita, 2023. The complaint, filed based on court orders, aims to address what Kundra describes as deliberate attempts to tarnish his reputation.

Talking about the same, Raj Kundra said, "I have been compelled by the media to take this step. On multiple occasions, they have tarnished my image by publishing false and defamatory statements. Despite sending takedown notices and giving them the opportunity to retract, no action was taken. My matter is subjudice, I have been fighting in court for my discharge".

He further mentioned, "It's been three years in which three judges have changed. Whilst it's frustrating I have full faith in the law. I don't deserve to be pronounced guilty in a trial by the media".



The court has granted permission to the Juhu Police to investigate the case and file an FIR against those responsible. This signals the start of a thorough investigation into the matter, which Kundra hopes will restore his reputation and hold the responsible parties accountable.

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got relief from the Bombay High Court after their eviction notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was put on hold.



The couple had earlier contested their eviction notice in court concerning a money laundering case. Prashant Patil, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's lawyer, had denied any involvement in the Ponzi scheme in a statement calling out the false media reports in the case.