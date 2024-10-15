 Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Takes Legal Action Against Defamatory Media Coverage: 'Compelled To Take This Step'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Takes Legal Action Against Defamatory Media Coverage: 'Compelled To Take This Step'

Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Takes Legal Action Against Defamatory Media Coverage: 'Compelled To Take This Step'

A case has been registered by Raj at the Juhu Police Station in Mumbai against the authors of these reports under Section 356(3) of the Bharruya Nyay Sanhita, 2023.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 05:47 PM IST
article-image

Entrepreneur Raj Kundra, who is also the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, has initiated a legal action against those who made defamatory claims made about him in a news article and a YouTube channel, which linked him to an illegal immigration case involving Riya Barade.

A case has been registered by Raj at the Juhu Police Station in Mumbai against the authors of these reports under Section 356(3) of the Bharruya Nyay Sanhita, 2023. The complaint, filed based on court orders, aims to address what Kundra describes as deliberate attempts to tarnish his reputation.

Read Also
Raj Kundra REACTS To Bombay HC's Interim Relief On ED's Eviction Notice: 'Tried To Tarnish My...
article-image

Talking about the same, Raj Kundra said, "I have been compelled by the media to take this step. On multiple occasions, they have tarnished my image by publishing false and defamatory statements. Despite sending takedown notices and giving them the opportunity to retract, no action was taken. My matter is subjudice, I have been fighting in court for my discharge".

He further mentioned, "It's been three years in which three judges have changed. Whilst it's frustrating I have full faith in the law. I don't deserve to be pronounced guilty in a trial by the media".

FPJ Shorts
Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,870 Crore IPO Kicks Off With 18% Subscription On Day 1
Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,870 Crore IPO Kicks Off With 18% Subscription On Day 1
'Fake': Smriti Irani Shuts Down Rumours Of TV Comeback With Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa After 15-Year Hiatus
'Fake': Smriti Irani Shuts Down Rumours Of TV Comeback With Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa After 15-Year Hiatus
Khushalii Kumar Looks Distressed After Getting Brutally MOBBED By Locals In Bareilly, Cops Rescue Her From Sets (VIDEO)
Khushalii Kumar Looks Distressed After Getting Brutally MOBBED By Locals In Bareilly, Cops Rescue Her From Sets (VIDEO)
Meet Princess Diana's Twin Nieces: Lady Eliza Spencer And Lady Amelia Spencer
Meet Princess Diana's Twin Nieces: Lady Eliza Spencer And Lady Amelia Spencer

The court has granted permission to the Juhu Police to investigate the case and file an FIR against those responsible. This signals the start of a thorough investigation into the matter, which Kundra hopes will restore his reputation and hold the responsible parties accountable.

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got relief from the Bombay High Court after their eviction notice from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was put on hold.

Read Also
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Challenge ED’s Eviction Notice Before Bombay High Court
article-image

The couple had earlier contested their eviction notice in court concerning a money laundering case. Prashant Patil, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's lawyer, had denied any involvement in the Ponzi scheme in a statement calling out the false media reports in the case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Fake': Smriti Irani Shuts Down Rumours Of TV Comeback With Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa After 15-Year...

'Fake': Smriti Irani Shuts Down Rumours Of TV Comeback With Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa After 15-Year...

Hema Malini Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Movies Of The Veteran Actress On OTT

Hema Malini Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Movies Of The Veteran Actress On OTT

Khushalii Kumar Looks Distressed After Getting Brutally MOBBED By Locals In Bareilly, Cops Rescue...

Khushalii Kumar Looks Distressed After Getting Brutally MOBBED By Locals In Bareilly, Cops Rescue...

'Shameful, Traumatic': Pakistani Celebs Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir & Others Condemn Gruesome Rape Of...

'Shameful, Traumatic': Pakistani Celebs Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir & Others Condemn Gruesome Rape Of...

Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Takes Legal Action Against Defamatory Media Coverage: 'Compelled...

Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Takes Legal Action Against Defamatory Media Coverage: 'Compelled...