 Raj Kundra REACTS To Bombay HC's Interim Relief On ED's Eviction Notice: 'Tried To Tarnish My Reputation But...'
The Bombay High Court has granted relief to Shilpa Shetty and her husband, Raj Kundra, in a money laundering case.

Updated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 06:06 PM IST
Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the Bombay High Court not to act on the eviction notices issued to Shilpa Shetty and her husband, Raj Kundra. They received a notice in September to vacate their Mumbai’s Juhu area and a farmhouse near the Pawna dam in Pune district, which were attached by the agency in connection with a money laundering case.

In response, Raj reacted and penned a cryptic note on X (Twitter), stating, "For the two men that tried to tarnish my reputation and bring me down. I forgive you, but let me remind you—it’s not easy to break someone who stands on the foundation of truth and courage! The light of honesty always prevails. I stand tall & stronger than ever. Jai Mata Di."

In an official statement, Shilpa and Raj’s lawyer, Prashant Patil, told ETimes, "At the outset, let us first clarify the fake media reports suggesting that Mr Raj Kundra and his wife, Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra,are involved in the cryptocurrency Ponzi scam. This is not even the case of the Enforcement Directorate. It is clarified that Mr Kundra and Mrs. Shetty have no connection to the alleged Ponzi scam, which dates back to 2017."

The statement further read, “An eviction notice was issued by the ED against my clients', residential properties, which has been stayed by the Honourable High Court, granting Mr Raj Kundra and Mrs. Shilpa Shetty time to file an appeal before the Honourable Appellate Tribunal in Delhi for further relief. It is the duty of my clients to continue cooperating with the Enforcement Directorate's investigation."

The ED attached properties valued at Rs 97.79 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with Bitcoin farming.

