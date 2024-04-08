'Raj Kundra & I Didn't Make Porn': Gehana Vasisth Says Sherlyn Chopra Betrayed Former Despite ₹30 Lakh Salary

Actress Gehana Vasisth, who was named as one of the accused in the infamous Raj Kundra pornography case, was recently in Bhopal due to her professional commitments, and over there, she denied the allegations levelled against her and Kundra. Not just that, but she also stated that Sherlyn Chopra backstabbed Kundra despite taking a salary of Rs 30 lakh from him.

Gehana stated that she was arrested for making and featuring in pornographic films along with Raj, but both of them were later granted bail as they were innocent. "If we were really making adult videos, then where are those?" she asked.

The Gandii Baat actress went on to admit that she did work in several bold shows on other OTT platforms, but those were erotic shows and not porn. "I am called the Aishwarya Rai of erotica," she quipped.

Gehana addressed the claims made by Sherlyn Chopra in 2021 that Raj had sexually assaulted her. The actress stated that Sherlyn took a regular salary of Rs 30 lakh from Raj as she worked for his Armsprime app, but turned her back against him and betrayed him when his name got embroiled in the pornography content case.

"Raj should file defamation case on Sherlyn. She should be booked for extortion. Who will rape Sherlyn? Brokers from Adarsh Nagar roam around with her photos in their pockets," Gehana stated.

In 2021, Gehana was jailed in the infamous pornography racket case. She was accused of threatening and luring young women with money to feature in adult videos.