 Nikah Pictures Of Gehana Vasisth Arrested In Mumbai Porn Film Case Go Viral
Gehana was arrested and jailed in connection with a pornography racket case in Mumbai

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 02:23 PM IST
Actress Gehana Vasisth, who was arrested in a porn films racket in Mumbai, also involving Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, has reportedly tied the knot with Faizan Ansari. While the two have not confirmed the news of their marriage, pictures of their nikah ceremony have gone viral.

As per reports, the Gandii Baat actress can be seen wearing traditional wedding attire. The couple also has garlands or varmalas around their necks.

For those unversed, Faizan is a social media influencer and was recently seen in an Amazon MiniTv reality show called Datebaazi.

In 2021, Gehana alias Vandana Tiwari was arrested and jailed in connection with a pornography racket case in Mumbai. Currently, out on bail, the Supreme Court granted her relief and asked her to join the investigation as and when required.

Gehana was named in an FIR for forcing the complainant to act in a pornography video.

The case was filed after the police received a complaint that Vasisth, who was allegedly the director of porn films, threatened, coerced, and lured women with money to act in obscene film videos.

The complainant had claimed that she was coerced to act in obscene videos for Vasisth's films, which were uploaded on an adult mobile application, allegedly owned by Kundra.

She was booked under Sections 354-C (outraging modesty of a woman), 292, and 293 (sale of obscene material) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 66E, 67, 67A (transmission of sexually explicit material) of the Information Technology Act, and provisions of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

