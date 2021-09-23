Mumbai: Gehana Vasisth arrives at crime branch office in Byculla after getting breather from SC; see pics

A day after the Supreme Court granted protection from arrest, actress Gehana Vasisth arrived at the crime branch office in Byculla to record her statement in a case related to pornographic films.

Gehana, who was directed by the SC to cooperate in the investigation, arrived at the office surrounded by bodyguards and also gave a statement to the media.

Gehana Vasisth arrived in a glammed up avatar, wearing a chic all-white outfit that would rather be fit for a red carpet event. She was seen in an off-the-shoulder peplum top and a midi skirt. She added a studded choker to complete her look.

Check out the pictures here:

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Speaking to the media outside the office, Gehana, who is accused of threatening, coercing and luring women with money to act in pornographic films, reiterated that none of the films fall in to the category of porn. They were all erotic films and she has all the raw footage to back her claims, Vasisht said.

On Wednesday, the SC noted that the main accused in the case, Raj Kundra, is already on bail and issued notice to the Maharashtra government on a plea filed by Vasisht challenging Bombay High Court order denying pre-arrest bail to her.

Gehana has been booked under Sections 354-C (outraging modesty of woman), 292 and 293 (sale of obscene material) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 66E, 67, 67A (transmission of sexually explicit material) of the Information Technology Act, and provisions of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

The Mumbai police had registered three FIRs in the porn films racket case against several persons.

Businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, is an accused in one of the FIRs and was granted bail on Monday.

He was arrested on July 19 this year. The case against Vasisht is that she had allegedly lured women with the promise of small acting jobs and forced them to act in obscene movies and these movies were then uploaded on the mobile app Hotshots, allegedly owned by Kundra.

The police subsequently also filed an application before a lower court to add another charge against Vasisht under section 370 (detaining a person against their will) of the IPC.

Vasisht's advocate had earlier argued that the actor's arrest was not required as the police have already recovered evidence from her.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 02:40 PM IST