Gehana Vasisth goes topless in latest photos; says, 'I was in full senses, nothing to do with Raj’

Days after the Bombay High Court rejected the pre-arrest bail plea filed by actor Gehana Vasisth accused in a case related to pornographic films noting that the allegations prima facie constitute a "grave offence", she shared a series of topless pictures on Instagram.

Vasisth is accused of threatening, coercing and luring women with money to act in pornographic films.

In the pictures, Gehana captioned them stating that they were taken with her consent and also got paid for it as a professional artist. She also added that they have nothing to do with businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, an accused in one of the FIRs. He was arrested on July 19 this year and is currently in judicial custody.

Gehana wrote, “Disclaimer- while shooting such pics in Hayat Regency we were around 20 ppl ... mera koi youn shoshana ni hua ... neither I was drunk nor I took any juice on sets ... n I was in full senses ... I went on sets in an auto and came by another auto safely .... I got my payment also... most important m above 18 and a regular artist ....So plz after an year and half or more ...don’t put allegations on my producers of sections 370, 376 and 354 ....Note - if any of u find my posts offended can easily block me ... as this is my wall , I hv all the rights to post whatever I want Thanks.”

Advertisement

“In sabhi pics ka raj se kuchh lena dena ni hai to koi kisi ko troll na kare agar aapko pics ni pasand hai to direct dislike kar do If u like, like but don’t troll anyone who has nothing to do with this shoot,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Bombay HC refused to grant anticipatory bail to the actor noting that the allegations levelled in the complaint "prima facie constitute the offence of sexual exploitation".

"The allegations do constitute a grave offence. In my view, this is not a fit case to grant pre-arrest bail," the high court said.

"The said films were shot in a bungalow rented for a day or two. The victims were blackmailed with fake contracts and forced into doing semi-nude scenes in the name of bold scenes," the HC said.

"A large conspiracy appears to have been hatched in making pornographic material and aspiring actors were pushed to engage in sexual acts," it said.

Vasisht filed the plea last month, fearing arrest in the case lodged in July 2021.

Gehana was booked under sections 354-C (outraging modesty of woman), 292 and 293 (sale of obscene material) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), sections 66E, 67, 67A (transmission of sexually explicit material) of the Information Technology Act, and provisions of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 10:16 AM IST