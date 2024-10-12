 Shilpa Shetty Arrives In ₹4.03 Crore New Red Ferrari Portofino At Mumbai Airport With Raj Kundra (VIDEO)
In May 2024, Shilpa Shetty had added a brand new Land Rover Range Rover Sport to her impressive car collection

Ria SharmaUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 10:22 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra was spotted at Mumbai airport on Saturday morning (October 12), making a stylish entry in a brand new Ferrari Portofino. Accompanied by her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, who was seen behind the wheel, Shilpa was all smiles as she greeted the paparazzi after stepping out of the luxury car.

After doing a little research, we found out that the price of Shilpa's new red Ferrari Portofino is Rs 4.03 crore. The car, known for its sleek design and powerful performance, added a touch of glamour to Shilpa's airport appearance, and it instantly grabbed eyeballs.

Take a look at her video here:

article-image

Shilpa's impressive car collection

This high-end purchase is not the first in Shilpa's impressive car collection. In May 2024, the actress had added a brand new Land Rover Range Rover Sport to her garage, a car that ranges from Rs 2 crore to Rs 3.3 crore in Mumbai, depending on the model and features.

Known for their opulent lifestyle, Shilpa and Raj's love for luxury cars is evident. They are no strangers to making headlines with their extravagant choices.

According to media reports, Shilpa is also the owner of Lamborghini Aventador, BMW i8, Bentley Continental GT, Bentley Flying Spur, Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, BMW X5 and BMW 730LD.

article-image

Relief for couple in money laundering case

In a relief for Shilpa and Raj, the Directorate of Enforcement told the Bombay High Court on Thursday (October 10) that it would not act upon the eviction notices issued to the couple till their application against the attachment order is heard and decided by an appellate tribunal.

ED issued notices to the couple on September 27 directing them to vacate their house in Juhu and a farmhouse in Pune in connection with a money-laundering case. The notices were issued pursuant to an attachment order passed by the agency against the couple's properties.

The couple had challenged this before the HC terming it as arbitrary and illegal.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Rohit Shetty's debut web series, Indian Police Force, which also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in key roles.

