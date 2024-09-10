Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Offer Prayers At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja

By: Manisha Karki | September 10, 2024
Shilpa Shetty visited Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja on Tuesday (September 10) with husband Raj Kundra and mother Sunanda Shetty
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra looked all smiled as they offer prayers to Ganesh idol of Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, located at Putlabai Chawl
The Baazigar actress made a grand entry with flowers and husband Raj Kundra holding a giant modak in his hand during their visit to Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja
The couple clicked while seeking the blessing of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja and was welcomed by the puja committee members
Shilpa Shetty entered with her mother Sunanda Shetty. For the occasion, she kept it casual yet stylish in a pink saree and accessorised it with a heavy necklace
On the other hand, Raj Kundra entered in style as he wore a white kurta and black dhoti
A day prior, Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra hosted Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at home and several Bollywood celebs such as Bhagyashree, Tanisha Mukerji, Maheep Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, and more arrived for Ganapati Bappa darshan
