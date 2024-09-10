Sunny Leone Seeks Blessings At Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja With Husband Daniel Weber

By: Manisha Karki | September 10, 2024
Actress Sunny Leone visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh with her husband Daniel Weber
The celebrity couple looked stunning wearing traditional outfits as they were all smiles getting clicked while offering prayers at Lalbaug
For the occasion, Sunny donned a magenta-pink suit with a dupatta over it. On the other hand, Daniel opted for a yellow kurta
Sunny and Daniel posed for the lens as they offered prayers to Ganpati with gratitude and devotion
Several fans gathered to meet and greet the two during their darshan at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja
Sunny's pictures went viral on the internet from her visit to Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja with her husband during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival
On the work front, Sunny will be next in films Rangeela, Veeramadevi, Quotation Gang Part 1, Shero, Koka Kola, Helen, The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, and UI
