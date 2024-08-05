Shekhar Home OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Kay Kay Menon, Ranvir Shorey's Desi Sherlock Holmes

Shekhar Home OTT Release Date | Trailer

Shekhar Home is a mystery thriller series starring Kay Kay Menon and Ranvir Shorey in the lead roles. The detective drama is set to release on OTT in August 2024.

When and where to watch Shekhar Home on OTT?

The series will release on August 14, 2024. Audiences can watch the eight episodic series on Jio Cinema. The streaming platform shared the series poster on X and captioned, "Blueprint of the greatest detective! Catch #ShekharHome in action exclusively on JioCinema Premium. Streaming 14 August onwards."

Plot

The story is set in the 1990s in West Bengal's Lonpur and revolves around a detective, Shekhar, who tries to solve a bizarre murder case. As he gets involved in the case, he crosses paths with a middle-aged man, Jayvrat Sahni, and later discovers that he is also a detective. The series focuses on how Jayvrat Sahni becomes Shekhar's ally and they solve the mystery case together.

Cast and production of Shekhar Home

The series cast includes Kay Kay Menon, Ranvir Shorey, Rasika Dugal, Kirti Kulhari, Srijit Mukherji, Shernaz Patel, Usha Uthup, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. It is directed by Srijit Mukherji and Rohan Sippy. The upcoming crime thriller series is inspired by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's most popular novel, Sherlock Holmes. The series is produced by BBC Studios Productions.