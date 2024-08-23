 Sharad Sankla Aka Abdul Did NOT Quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah In May, Calls Reports 'Absolutely Untrue'
Sharad Sankla revealed that he is producer Asit Kumarr Modi's college friend and that he will always be a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
article-image

Actor Sharad Sankla, who essays the role of shopkeeper Abdul in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has reacted to reports of quitting the show. For those unversed, the rumours started doing the rounds because of his absence from the current track of the show. He has now clarified that the reports are not true and that he did not bid adieu to the sitcom.

In an interview with ETimes, Sharad said, "The news is absolutely untrue. I am not going anywhere and very much part of the show. The storyline in the show is such that my character is not there, but very soon Abdul will return. It is part of the storyline."

Sharad revealed that he is producer Asit Kumarr Modi's college friend and that he will always be a part of the show.

article-image

"Why will I quit the show? I can't even think of quitting the show. The production house Neela Telefilms is like a family to me and our producer Asit Kumarr Modi is my college friend. There is no way I will ever quit the show. Jab tak show chalta rahega tab tak main uska hissa bana rahunga," he added.

A couple of days back, a report in OTT Play had mentioned that the actor bid adieu to the show in May 2024 due to reasons that are not known. Sharad has been a part of the show since the first episode which aired 16 years back.

article-image

In July 2024, actor Kush Shah, announced that he quit the show after 16 years. Kush rose to fame after playing the role of Goli Hansraj Hathi in the popular sitcom.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also stars Dilip Joshi, Nirmal Soni, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, Sunayana Fozdar, Sachin Shroff, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi and others. The story of the show revolves around the lives of a family living in Gokuldham Society, where they co-exist with families of different backgrounds and cultures.

