'Shame On Sunny Deol': Gadar 2 Actor Receives Hate For LAUGHING At Raj Kumar Kohli's Prayer Meet (WATCH) | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has come under fire for appearing to laugh at filmmaker Raj Kumar Kohli's prayer meet in Mumbai. A video shows Sunny alongside Vindu Dara Singh sharing a laugh while he is approached by Kohli’s son and actor Armaan Kohli, following which he stops smiling. Watch the video below.

The video has not down well with netizens who have called out the Gadar 2 actor for the same. One user wrote, “Shame on Sunny Deol.” “He's using this opportunity to make a video. Big shame. Can't even put on a sombre face even for the heck of it for the deceased soul,” added another. One user commented, “How can these people laugh and engage in such behaviour at a prayer meet?”

Besides Deol, Shatrughan Sinha, Raj Babbar, Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Reena Roy also marked their presence at the prayer meet.

Raj Kumar Kohli passed away on Friday at the age of 93 due to a heart attack. As per reports he went to take a shower in the morning and didn’t come for a while, which is when Armaan broke down the door and discovered that his father had collapsed on the floor.

Raj Kumar Kohli rose to fame by directing Bollywood films like Lootera starring Dara Singh and Nishi. Nishi married Kohli later. His other notable works include Jaani Dushman, Naukar Biwi Ka, Nagin, Badle Ki Aag, and Raaj Tilak among others.

Kohli later launched his son Armaan in the multi-starrer action film Virodhi. He later directed his son in the films Aulad Ke Dushman and Qahar. The latter also starred Sunny Deol and Sunil Shetty.

Although Armaan didn’t make it big in Bollywood, he appeared in numerous other films in the 1990s, including Dushman Zamana, Anaam, and Aulad Ke Dushman. His most remembered film remains the multi-starrer Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahan. Besides that, he also appeared in Bigg Boss 7 and was last seen in Salman Khan’s 2015 film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.